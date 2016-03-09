Liverpool v Man Utd - how much do you know?

What will happen when English football's two most successful sides meet for the first time in European competition?

We'll find out when Liverpool host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

But in the build-up to the game, test your knowledge of the great rivalry by taking our quiz about matches between the teams.

Test your knowledge of one of English football's greatest rivalries You must have JavaScript enabled for this quiz to show!

Quiz images: Getty - questions 1-2, 4-10. Rex - question 3.