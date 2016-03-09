Emmanuel Eboue: Sunderland sign ex-Arsenal defender

From the section

Emmanuel Eboue made 96 Premier League starts during his eight seasons at Arsenal

Sunderland have signed former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast full-back, who was a free agent after leaving Galatasaray in the summer, started training with the Black Cats in February.

Eboue, 32, spent eight seasons at Arsenal after arriving from Belgian side Beveren in 2004.

He moved to Turkey in 2011, where he won three Super Lig titles and five domestic trophies.

