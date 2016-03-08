BBC Sport - FA Cup: Hull City 0-4 Arsenal highlights

Highlights: Hull City 0-4 Arsenal

Arsenal end a run of five games without a win by beating Hull City 4-0 in their FA Cup fifth-round replay to secure a quarter-final against Watford.

Watch extended highlights on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

