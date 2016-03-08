BBC Sport - FA Cup: Hull City 0-4 Arsenal highlights
Highlights: Hull City 0-4 Arsenal
- From the section Football
Arsenal end a run of five games without a win by beating Hull City 4-0 in their FA Cup fifth-round replay to secure a quarter-final against Watford.
Watch extended highlights on the BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired