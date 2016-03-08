Tim Flowers joins Fulham as goalkeeping coach until end of the season

Tim Flowers worked under Iain Dowie at Coventry, QPR and Hull

Championship club Fulham have appointed Tim Flowers as goalkeeping coach for the rest of the season.

The former England keeper, who made his name as a player at Southampton and won the Premier League title at Blackburn, has coached at several clubs.

He was goalkeeping coach at Leicester and Manchester City and assistant manager at Coventry, QPR and Hull.

More recently, Flowers, 49, has managed Stafford Rangers and coached at Northampton and Nottingham Forest.

He left Forest last year after Stuart Pearce was sacked as manager.

Flowers later took charge of first-team affairs at Kidderminster, where he had previously worked as a coach.

However, he rejected the full-time manager's job and left the non-league club two weeks later.