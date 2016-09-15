Nathan Smith: Port Vale defender signs improved three-year contract extension

Nathan Smith only made his Port Vale debut on the opening day of the season

Port Vale's young defender Nathan Smith has been rewarded for his excellent start to the new season with an improved three-year contract extension.

Smith, 20, who is now tied to Vale until 2020, spent last season on loan at National League side Torquay United.

But he has quickly established himself in the Vale first team this term under new boss Bruno Ribeiro, having played every game so far.

Smith was nominated for August's League One player of the month award.

And Vale chairman Norman Smurthwaite has already admitted that he expects offers for the Vale youth product before the end of the season.

Smith already has three goals to his name, including two winning goals at Vale Park, for Ribeiro's side, who are ninth in League One.