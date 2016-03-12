Stenhousemuir 1-4 Peterhead

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Peterhead 4.
Peterhead extended their unbeaten Scottish League One run to 17 games with a thumping win at Stenhousemuir.
Jamie Stevenson fired a left-footed into the bottom corner before Shane Sutherland then claimed his first.
He added a second from the penalty spot after keeper Colin McCabe had fouled Leighton McIntosh, who fired in a fourth.
Substitute Lewis Small hit the crossbar for Stenny, who pulled a goal back through Carlos Martinez
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1McCabeBooked at 53mins
- 2McCormack
- 4MalcolmSubstituted forMazana-Martinezat 58'minutes
- 5Murray
- 3Summers
- 6Meechan
- 7StirlingSubstituted forSmallat 68'minutes
- 8Robertson
- 11GilhaneyBooked at 74mins
- 9McMenaminBooked at 90mins
- 10ScotlandBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 12McCroary
- 14Marenghi
- 15Mazana-Martinez
- 16Small
- 17Barclay
- 18Nash
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 7StevensonSubstituted forMcIntoshat 28'minutes
- 4Ross
- 5Gilchrist
- 3Noble
- 14Dzierzawski
- 19LawrenceSubstituted forBrownat 55'minutes
- 11RileySubstituted forRodgersat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Strachan
- 10Sutherland
- 8RedmanBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Blockley
- 15McIntosh
- 17Ferries
- 18Brown
- 20Rodgers
- 21Jarvie
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 369
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Peterhead 4.
Booking
Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jamie Redman (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Peterhead).
Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Jason Scotland (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason Scotland (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Ross (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Peterhead 4. Carlos Mazana-Martinez (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Lewis Small (Stenhousemuir) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Booking
Mark Gilhaney (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
Attempt saved. Mark Gilhaney (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Peterhead).
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Lewis Small replaces Stephen Stirling because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Peterhead 4. Leighton McIntosh (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Graeme Smith.
Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Mazana-Martinez (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Andy Rodgers replaces Nicky Riley.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Carlos Mazana-Martinez replaces Stuart Malcolm.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Marc Lawrence because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Peterhead 3. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Colin McCabe (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Peterhead. Leighton McIntosh draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Colin McCabe (Stenhousemuir) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Peterhead).
Mark Gilhaney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Peterhead 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Peterhead 2.
Jamie Redman (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Scotland (Stenhousemuir).
Jon Robertson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.