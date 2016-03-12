Stenhousemuir 1-4 Peterhead

From the section

Peterhead extended their unbeaten Scottish League One run to 17 games with a thumping win at Stenhousemuir.

Jamie Stevenson fired a left-footed into the bottom corner before Shane Sutherland then claimed his first.

He added a second from the penalty spot after keeper Colin McCabe had fouled Leighton McIntosh, who fired in a fourth.

Substitute Lewis Small hit the crossbar for Stenny, who pulled a goal back through Carlos Martinez