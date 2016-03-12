Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir1Peterhead4

Stenhousemuir 1-4 Peterhead

Peterhead extended their unbeaten Scottish League One run to 17 games with a thumping win at Stenhousemuir.

Jamie Stevenson fired a left-footed into the bottom corner before Shane Sutherland then claimed his first.

He added a second from the penalty spot after keeper Colin McCabe had fouled Leighton McIntosh, who fired in a fourth.

Substitute Lewis Small hit the crossbar for Stenny, who pulled a goal back through Carlos Martinez

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1McCabeBooked at 53mins
  • 2McCormack
  • 4MalcolmSubstituted forMazana-Martinezat 58'minutes
  • 5Murray
  • 3Summers
  • 6Meechan
  • 7StirlingSubstituted forSmallat 68'minutes
  • 8Robertson
  • 11GilhaneyBooked at 74mins
  • 9McMenaminBooked at 90mins
  • 10ScotlandBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 12McCroary
  • 14Marenghi
  • 15Mazana-Martinez
  • 16Small
  • 17Barclay
  • 18Nash

Peterhead

  • 1Smith
  • 7StevensonSubstituted forMcIntoshat 28'minutes
  • 4Ross
  • 5Gilchrist
  • 3Noble
  • 14Dzierzawski
  • 19LawrenceSubstituted forBrownat 55'minutes
  • 11RileySubstituted forRodgersat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Strachan
  • 10Sutherland
  • 8RedmanBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Blockley
  • 15McIntosh
  • 17Ferries
  • 18Brown
  • 20Rodgers
  • 21Jarvie
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
369

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Peterhead 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Peterhead 4.

Booking

Andy Rodgers (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Jamie Redman (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Peterhead).

Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Booking

Jason Scotland (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jason Scotland (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Ross (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Peterhead 4. Carlos Mazana-Martinez (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Lewis Small (Stenhousemuir) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Booking

Mark Gilhaney (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.

Attempt saved. Mark Gilhaney (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Peterhead).

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Lewis Small replaces Stephen Stirling because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Peterhead 4. Leighton McIntosh (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Graeme Smith.

Steven Noble (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Carlos Mazana-Martinez (Stenhousemuir).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Andy Rodgers replaces Nicky Riley.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Carlos Mazana-Martinez replaces Stuart Malcolm.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Marc Lawrence because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Peterhead 3. Shane Sutherland (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Colin McCabe (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Peterhead. Leighton McIntosh draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Colin McCabe (Stenhousemuir) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Peterhead).

Mark Gilhaney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Peterhead 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Peterhead 2.

Jamie Redman (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Scotland (Stenhousemuir).

Jon Robertson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline29206374205466
2Peterhead291510470343655
3Ayr29164954381652
4Airdrieonians29115133843-538
5Albion29108113137-638
6Stranraer29115133044-1438
7Stenhousemuir2996143866-2833
8Cowdenbeath2985164166-2529
9Forfar2969143748-1127
10Brechin2976163451-1727
View full Scottish League One table

