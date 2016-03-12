Match ends, Blackpool 0, Coventry City 1.
Blackpool 0-1 Coventry City
Coventry City ended a run of four straight League One defeats by winning at relegation-threatened Blackpool.
Blackpool nearly broke the deadlock but on-loan midfielder Liam Smith's 25-yard shot was saved by Reice Charles-Cook.
Sky Blues defender' Chris Stokes headed a corner over before Marc-Antoine Fortune pounced on keeper Colin Doyle's mistake to lash in from three yards.
Jacob Murphy headed wide but one goal proved enough for Coventry, leaving Blackpool winless in seven games.
With 10 games left, Blackpool are two points adrift of safety.
The Sky Blues climb a place back up to seventh, within three points of the play-offs, but 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.
City had to play out the final nine minutes with 10 men after Stokes was stretchered off when the visitors had used all of their substitutes.
Sky Blues manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:
"The team played with heart and soul, and put everything on the line. There was an amazing support here which shows the players what a big club they're playing for.
"Our targets haven't changed. We needed a result from somewhere which would kick-start us to winning football matches. Hopefully this is it.
"We've got to fight hard and hopefully achieve our aims for the season."
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Doyle
- 16BoyceBooked at 69mins
- 15Aldred
- 6Jones
- 24Higham
- 22SmithSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19NorrisSubstituted forIkpeazuat 76'minutes
- 8Potts
- 4McAlister
- 10RedshawSubstituted forCullenat 60'minutes
- 17Philliskirk
Substitutes
- 7Rivers
- 9Cullen
- 20Paterson
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 25Aimson
- 26Lyness
- 29Ikpeazu
Coventry
- 23Charles-Cook
- 18Ricketts
- 15Stephens
- 21Martin
- 3Stokes
- 4Vincelot
- 7Fleck
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forRoseat 62'minutes
- 9Armstrong
- 25MurphySubstituted forColeat 68'minutes
- 32FortunéSubstituted forTudgayat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lameiras
- 12Lorentzson
- 14Cole
- 16Rose
- 20Tudgay
- 43Addai
- 44Henderson
- Referee:
- Mark Brown
- Attendance:
- 8,869
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Coventry City 1.
Booking
Bright Samuel (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Bright Samuel (Blackpool).
Attempt blocked. Uche Ikpeazu (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Andy Rose (Coventry City).
Bright Samuel (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Uche Ikpeazu (Blackpool).
Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).
Luke Higham (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Chris Stokes went off injured after Coventry City had used all subs.
Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Higham (Blackpool).
Romain Vincelot (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Blackpool).
Foul by John Fleck (Coventry City).
Uche Ikpeazu (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Andy Rose (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Luke Higham.
Chris Stokes (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emmerson Boyce (Blackpool).
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Coventry City).
Luke Higham (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Uche Ikpeazu replaces David Norris.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
Attempt missed. Chris Stokes (Coventry City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Marcus Tudgay replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Emmerson Boyce.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.
Attempt missed. Tom Aldred (Blackpool) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
Booking
Emmerson Boyce (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmerson Boyce (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Joe Cole replaces Jacob Murphy.
Jacob Murphy (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Aldred (Blackpool).