Blackpool 0-1 Coventry City

Marc-Antoine Fortune netted his first goal for the Sky Blues since 14 November
Coventry City ended a run of four straight League One defeats by winning at relegation-threatened Blackpool.

Blackpool nearly broke the deadlock but on-loan midfielder Liam Smith's 25-yard shot was saved by Reice Charles-Cook.

Sky Blues defender' Chris Stokes headed a corner over before Marc-Antoine Fortune pounced on keeper Colin Doyle's mistake to lash in from three yards.

Jacob Murphy headed wide but one goal proved enough for Coventry, leaving Blackpool winless in seven games.

With 10 games left, Blackpool are two points adrift of safety.

The Sky Blues climb a place back up to seventh, within three points of the play-offs, but 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

City had to play out the final nine minutes with 10 men after Stokes was stretchered off when the visitors had used all of their substitutes.

Sky Blues manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"The team played with heart and soul, and put everything on the line. There was an amazing support here which shows the players what a big club they're playing for.

"Our targets haven't changed. We needed a result from somewhere which would kick-start us to winning football matches. Hopefully this is it.

"We've got to fight hard and hopefully achieve our aims for the season."

