Dumbarton sign Sebastian Osei-Obengo after Europa Point exit
- From the section Football
Dumbarton have signed Ghanaian striker Sebastian Osei-Obengo until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old, who began his career with Bastia in France, joined Europa Point in Gibraltar's second tier last summer.
Dumbarton manager Stevie Aitken told his club website: "Sebastian gives me another option in the striking department.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do for us."
Osei-Obengo had impressed in a development league game against Greenock Morton in which he scored.