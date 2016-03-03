Dumbarton sign Sebastian Osei-Obengo after Europa Point exit

Stevie Aitken was impressed by Sebastian Osei-Obengo in a development game

Dumbarton have signed Ghanaian striker Sebastian Osei-Obengo until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who began his career with Bastia in France, joined Europa Point in Gibraltar's second tier last summer.

Dumbarton manager Stevie Aitken told his club website: "Sebastian gives me another option in the striking department.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do for us."

Osei-Obengo had impressed in a development league game against Greenock Morton in which he scored.