Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Brighton earned a fourth clean sheet in a row to go third in the Championship in a drab goalless draw with play-off chasing Sheffield Wednesday.
Neither side managed a first-half shot on target in a match delayed because of a serious road accident.
Brighton's Jamie Murphy went closest with a half-volley that went wide.
The Owls edged an equally tight second period as home keeper David Stockdale twice pushed away well-directed long-range efforts from Barry Bannan.
The lack of goalmouth action was in stark contrast to Albion's recent home matches, where they had scored 12 goals in registering four straight victories.
Wednesday's attacking intent was not helped by the absence of top scorer Fernando Forestieri, serving the final game of a suspension after being sent-off in his previous two Wednesday games.
With Hull contesting an FA Cup fifth-round replay against Arsenal, the stalemate lifts Chris Hughton's Brighton, now unbeaten in four, up to third in the table at the expense of City - albeit having played two games more.
Carlos Carvalhal's Owls, meanwhile, stay in the final play-off spot despite a fifth game without a win.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "It was a little bit frustrating but we were not at our best.
"You have to give Sheffield Wednsday credit; they made it very difficult for us. They played very deep and you need that little bit of quality.
"There's nine points between us and Sheffield Wednesday and it was important not to lose. These are the kind of games, against teams around you, that you have to make sure you don't lose."
Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "Brighton had more of the ball but we were the more dangerous team on the pitch and had two or three chances to score.
"In the second half we finished the game very well. What we did in this game is very important for us going forward.
"We knew it would be a tough game as I expected a balanced game between similar teams; we know how Brighton play. We played good football, we were positive and I'm sure the fans with us tonight were proud of the team."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 17Goldson
- 5Dunk
- 23Rosenior
- 27KnockaertSubstituted forZamoraat 68'minutes
- 36Sidwell
- 6StephensBooked at 60mins
- 15Murphy
- 10HemedSubstituted forLua Luaat 70'minutes
- 9BaldockSubstituted forWilsonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 3Greer
- 7Kayal
- 12Bong
- 21Wilson
- 25Zamora
- 30Lua Lua
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 2Palmer
- 15Lees
- 5Loovens
- 12Bennett
- 20Lee
- 4Hutchinson
- 41Bannan
- 7MatiasBooked at 79minsSubstituted forWallaceat 84'minutes
- 14Hooper
- 18Lucas JoãoBooked at 36minsSubstituted forNuhiuat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Nuhiu
- 10McGugan
- 21López
- 23Sasso
- 33Wallace
- 34Price
- 36Pudil
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 26,128
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Kieran Lee.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Foul by Bobby Zamora (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Foul by Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Ross Wallace replaces Marco Matias.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Dale Stephens.
Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Attempt blocked. Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bobby Zamora (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.
Foul by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. James Wilson replaces Sam Baldock.
Attempt saved. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Hooper.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steve Sidwell tries a through ball, but Bobby Zamora is caught offside.
Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bennett (Sheffield Wednesday).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steve Sidwell tries a through ball, but Bobby Zamora is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces Tomer Hemed.
Delay in match Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Bobby Zamora replaces Anthony Knockaert.