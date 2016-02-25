Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
Tottenham3Fiorentina0

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Fiorentina (agg 4-1)

By Mike Henson

BBC Sport

Ryan Mason celebrates scoring against Fiorentina
Ryan Mason's goal was his second of the season after finding the net against Sunderland in the Premier League

Tottenham dispatched Fiorentina to reach the Europa League last 16 and underline their credentials as serious contenders for the tournament.

Hosts Spurs took the lead as Ryan Mason strode through and side-footed home midway through the first half.

The Italians rallied briefly after the break, but Erik Lamela snuffed out any hope of a fightback as he smashed in from close range.

An own goal from skipper Gonzalo Rodriguez completed the Viola's misery.

No Kane? No problem

Tottenham's Harry Kane is expected to return to the Tottenham line-up for Sunday's Premier League match against Swansea after breaking his nose in the FA Cup defeat by Crystal Palace last weekend.

But the England forward's absence gave an insight into how Spurs, who lack a clear striking alternative, might cope without their top-scorer.

Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Lamela took it in turns to form the focal point of the attack and Fiorentina's defence struggled to keep up with a constant carousel of changing positions and personnel.

Alli nipped ahead of Davide Astori to play in Mason for the first goal before the sheer weight of Tottenham numbers in the visitors' box paid off as Lamela blasted home on the rebound from Nacer Chadli's effort.

Harry Kane tweet
Kane was supporting his team-mates on social media

Champions League, one way or another

Two points off the top of the Premier League, securing Champions League qualification with a top-four finish is fast becoming the minimum Spurs fans expect from their domestic campaign.

However, with their season reduced to two fronts by the weekend's home loss to Palace, Tottenham may well fancy their chances of securing their first European silverware since 1984's Uefa Cup win and a direct ticket to next season's Champions League.

With no seeding or separation of teams from the same country in the last 16, Spurs could be drawn against Liverpool, Manchester United or the likes of Spain's Valencia, Borussia Dortmund of Germany or Ukranian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the next round.

They need not fear any of them though after an enterprising performance undid a Fiorentina side just six points off the top of Serie A.

Alli oops

Whoever the opposition, Tottenham will be without Alli for the first leg of the next round.

The 19-year-old, who was warned about his conduct by boss Mauricio Pochettino after apparently aiming a kick at a Fiorentina player in the first leg, picked up a harsh booking for diving late on.

It did not deter the White Hart Lane crowd from giving the England midfielder a standing ovation when he was replaced after another mature and influential display.

Man of the match - Dele Alli

Dele Alli
Alli kept his composure despite the close attentions of the Fiorentina defence and was a constant threat

Match reaction

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino: "I'm very pleased, we showed character and played very well against a team that play very well.

"We fully deserve the result, I'm very pleased with the performance.

"Now we need to recover because the competition never stops and we need to be ready for the next game against Swansea on Sunday.

"I think we have a big motivation in the Premier League and now we have two competitions. We are in a good position in the table, I think the motivation is fantastic."

What's next?

Tottenham host Swansea in the Premier League on Sunday before London derbies away to West Ham and at home to Arsenal.

Line-ups

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 16TrippierBooked at 38mins
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 27WimmerBooked at 17mins
  • 33DaviesBooked at 90mins
  • 15Dier
  • 8MasonSubstituted forWinksat 87'minutes
  • 23Eriksen
  • 20AlliBooked at 78minsSubstituted forBentalebat 84'minutes
  • 11LamelaSubstituted forOnomahat 76'minutes
  • 22Chadli

Substitutes

  • 3Rose
  • 6Bentaleb
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 13Vorm
  • 25Onomah
  • 29Winks
  • 38Carter-Vickers

Fiorentina

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 4TomovicBooked at 45mins
  • 2Rodríguez
  • 13Astori
  • 28AlonsoBooked at 61mins
  • 8Vecino
  • 5BadeljSubstituted forFernándezat 82'minutes
  • 20Valero IglesiasSubstituted forBlaszczykowskiat 74'minutes
  • 10Bernardeschi
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 72IlicicSubstituted forZárateat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Zárate
  • 14Fernández
  • 16Blaszczykowski
  • 23Pasqual
  • 24Lezzerini
  • 30Babacar
  • 34Satalino
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan
Attendance:
34,880

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home23
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Fiorentina 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Fiorentina 0.

Attempt missed. Mauro Zárate (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.

Foul by Mauro Zárate (Fiorentina).

Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Davide Astori.

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross.

Booking

Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matias Vecino (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Davide Astori.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Ryan Mason.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Attempt saved. Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.

Nenad Tomovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Josh Onomah (Tottenham Hotspur).

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nabil Bentaleb replaces Dele Alli.

Foul by Mauro Zárate (Fiorentina).

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Mauro Zárate (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Matías Fernández replaces Milan Badelj.

Goal!

Own Goal by Gonzalo Rodríguez, Fiorentina. Tottenham Hotspur 3, Fiorentina 0.

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina).

Kevin Wimmer (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Josh Onomah replaces Erik Lamela.

Attempt missed. Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli.

Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Jakub Blaszczykowski replaces Borja Valero.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Attempt missed. Mauro Zárate (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borja Valero.

Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur).

Gonzalo Rodríguez (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur).

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Nenad Tomovic.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.

Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kevin Wimmer (Tottenham Hotspur).

