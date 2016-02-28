Premier League
Man Utd3Arsenal2

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport

Manchester United v Arsenal
Marcus Rashford, at 18 years and 120 days, became the third youngest player to score a Premier League goal for Manchester United after Danny Welbeck and Federico Macheda

Teenager Marcus Rashford scored twice and set up the third as Manchester United derailed Arsenal's Premier League title challenge at Old Trafford.

Rashford, who scored twice on his debut against FC Midtjylland on Thursday, steered in a loose ball for the opener then headed in three minutes later.

Danny Welbeck nodded Arsenal back into the game, but Rashford picked out Ander Herrera whose shot was deflected in.

Mesut Ozil's volley gave third-placed Arsenal hope, but United held on.

Arsenal - who have not won the title since 2004 - remain in third place, five points adrift of leaders Leicester having now played the same number of matches.

The Red Devils moved back into fifth position with their first win in three league games.

Analysis: 'Why Arsenal fell short, again' - Ian Wright

Re-live the five-goal thriller at Old Trafford

Do Arsenal actually want to win the title?

That's the question posed by former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand. Of course, Ferdinand is being facetious. And of course Arsenal want to win the title.

Rio Ferdinand

But, against an under-strength and youthful home side, the Gunners blew another opportunity to demonstrate their title credentials.

With leaders Leicester snatching a late win on Saturday, and second-placed Tottenham fighting back against Swansea, Arsene Wenger's side lost valuable ground on their title rivals.

And it ended a miserable week for the Frenchman, who saw his side falter in three competitions.

Wenger watched his team labour to an FA Cup draw against Championship side Hull, then put themselves on the brink of a Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona.

"This is a fight where you keep going even when disappointment is there. Let's show we are prepared for the fight," he said.

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon
Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon's half-time tweet illustrated how important he felt victory would be for the Gunners' title challenge

Rashford makes his Marc again...

Barely anyone outside Old Trafford had heard of Marcus Rashford less than week ago - now the teenage United striker is a household name across the country.

Two goals on his senior debut in the Europa League against Midtjylland catapulted him into the national spotlight.

But, many asked, how would he fare against a league title-chasing side in the heat of a battle between two fierce rivals? Coolly, calmly and clinically, as it turned out.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford
Rashford only had two touches inside the Arsenal box inside the opening 35 minutes - but that is all he needed...

Rashford showed signs of his youthful exuberance in the early stages, darting inside a pair of Arsenal defenders from the left touchline before being hauled down on the edge of the penalty area.

The opportunity of that set-piece was not taken by the Red Devils, but it mattered little as Rashford soon put them into a two-goal lead.

The young Mancunian pounced on a poor clearance by Arsenal centre-back Gabriel to slot in his first Premier League goal, then waltzed into space to powerfully head in Jesse Lingard's floated cross.

But it was not just his finishing that caught the eye. Rashford showed great awareness and composure to pick out the run of Herrera, whose 20-yard shot took a wicked deflection off Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny.

No wonder he was given a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd when he was replaced in the 80th minute.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Marcus Rashford a special talent - Van Gaal
Former England winger Trevor Sinclair on BBC Radio 5 live:
"It's not just about the goals with Marcus Rashford. He has a cultured touch, his awareness is great and his link play is very good.
Something else impressed me too; the way he went to close down Petr Cech when the Arsenal goalkeeper received a back pass.
"Most young players would just close down the keeper, but Rashford shut off the pass out as well, and Cech ended up giving away the ball. That tells me he has been coached properly."

Van Gaal takes a tumble

Media playback is not supported on this device

Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal takes a bizarre tumble

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal fell over in front of the fourth official in what was described as "the comedy moment of the season" by BBC Radio 5 live commentator Conor McNamara.

The Dutchman, who rarely leaves his seat in the dugout during matches, appeared to be frustrated by an alleged dive by Gunners striker Alexis Sanchez.

"I have had a lot of criticism because I am sitting on my bench and now I am off my bench and I have lot of criticism because I'm doing that," Van Gaal said.

Grim up north for the Gunners...

Media playback is not supported on this device

Arsenal must come back stronger - Wenger

Arsenal have not enjoyed their Premier League visits to Old Trafford in recent seasons, failing to pick up three points there since September 2006.

And many felt the Gunners needed to finally win at Old Trafford if they are going to end an even longer barren run - becoming the English champions.

The opportunity to beat United was probably the easiest for Arsenal than any other time during Arsene Wenger's 20-year reign.

But their defensive errors cost them dearly.

"I cannot fault the commitment and desire but unfortunately we conceded two easy goals," said Wenger afterwards.

Emmanuel Adebayor

Man of the match - Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford
There's only one option - Manchester United striker Rashford. Two goals, one assist and another exciting all-round display from the teenage newcomer

Stats of the day

  • Rashford, aged 18 years and 120 days, is exactly the same age as Wayne Rooney was on the day that they both scored their first Premier League brace
  • Rashford is one of only six players to have had a hand in three goals on their Premier League debut
  • Arsenal have won none and lost seven of their past nine league trips to Old Trafford
  • Mesut Ozil assisted for the 18th occasion this season in the league - only Thierry Henry (20 in 2002-03) has more in a single campaign
  • Ozil scored and assisted in the same league away game for only the second time
  • Arsenal have only won two of their past eight league away matches (W2 D3 L3) - this following a run of 12 away matches where they won 10
  • Manchester United have now won back-to-back Premier League home games for the first time since September

What's next?

A couple of days rest and then straight back into Premier League action. The top flight reconvenes for a full midweek programme, with both teams facing home matches on Wednesday.

Arsenal look to bounce back against 16th-placed Swansea, while United welcome 10th-placed Watford.

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 30VarelaBooked at 9mins
  • 16CarrickBooked at 22mins
  • 17Blind
  • 5RojoSubstituted forFosu-Mensahat 55'minutes
  • 28Schneiderlin
  • 35Lingard
  • 21HerreraBooked at 72minsSubstituted forWeirat 90+5'minutes
  • 8Mata
  • 7Depay
  • 39RashfordSubstituted forJanuzajat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 11Januzaj
  • 20Romero
  • 33McNair
  • 44Pereira
  • 47Weir
  • 49Riley
  • 51Fosu-Mensah

Arsenal

  • 33Cech
  • 24Bellerín
  • 5Gabriel
  • 6Koscielny
  • 18Monreal
  • 34CoquelinSubstituted forElnenyat 70'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 16RamseyBooked at 71mins
  • 23WelbeckSubstituted forIwobiat 83'minutes
  • 11ÖzilBooked at 90mins
  • 17Sánchez
  • 14WalcottSubstituted forGiroudat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbs
  • 4Mertesacker
  • 12Giroud
  • 13Ospina
  • 28Campbell
  • 35Elneny
  • 45Iwobi
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
75,329

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home21
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 3, Arsenal 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Arsenal 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. James Weir replaces Ander Herrera.

Booking

Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United).

Booking

Mesut Özil (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mesut Özil (Arsenal).

Guillermo Varela (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Manchester United).

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Alexis Sánchez.

Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross.

Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Guillermo Varela (Manchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Iwobi replaces Danny Welbeck.

Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United).

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Guillermo Varela.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Adnan Januzaj replaces Marcus Rashford because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).

Guillermo Varela (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).

Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Memphis Depay (Manchester United).

Booking

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).

Memphis Depay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Ander Herrera (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester27168349292056
2Tottenham27159349212854
3Arsenal27156643261751
4Man City26145748282047
5Man Utd27128736261044
6West Ham271110641311043
7Southampton2711793526940
8Stoke27116102933-439
9Liverpool2610883836238
10Watford27107102928137
11Chelsea279994037336
12Everton26811746351135
13West Brom2798102734-735
14Crystal Palace2795132935-632
15Bournemouth2778123044-1429
16Swansea2769122536-1127
17Norwich2766153051-2124
18Newcastle2666142749-2224
19Sunderland2765163251-1923
20Aston Villa2737172148-2716
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you