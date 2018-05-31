BBC Sport - FA Cup: Arsenal 0-0 Hull City highlights
Highlights: Arsenal 0-0 Hull City
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as a resilient Hull City hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at Emirates Stadium to earn an FA Cup fifth-round replay.
READ MORE: Full report - Arsenal 0-0 Hull City
WATCH MORE: What's happened since Arsenal last lost in the FA Cup?
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired