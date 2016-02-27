Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Burnley

Andre Gray has scored 18 goals in 29 league games for Burnley

Burnley came from behind to go top of the Championship thanks to Andre Gray's double at lowly Bolton.

After a dour first hour David Jones was caught in possession and substitute Gary Madine's low cross was slotted home from close range by Liam Feeney.

Gray tapped in a leveller after goalkeeper Paul Rachubka had done well to keep out his initial effort.

And the former Brentford man grabbed his 20th of the season with a tremendous strike in the 85th minute.

The 24-year-old raced on to Fredrik Ulvestad's pass before hitting an unstoppable shot.

It looked like the Clarets were going to leave the Macron empty-handed after Feeney tapped home, but Gray's double in 11 minutes gave them an 18th league win of the season.

The defeat means the Trotters, who this week agreed a takeover by the Sport Shield consortium headed by former striker Dean Holdsworth, are seven points adrift of safety with 12 games to play.

Burnley are now one point clear of Hull City and Middlesbrough, but have played once more match than the Tigers, and two more than Boro.

Bolton boss Neil Lennon:

"What you should do is get my quotes from the last few weeks and just put it in your report.

"Individual mistakes have cost us the game again. I can't be critical of the team because they were excellent today. I would have been disappointed with a draw, never mind losing the game. It's tough to take at the minute."

Lennon on the proposed takeover:

"I'm really fed up of talking about it. Dean's worked really, really hard at this. He's put his heart and soul into it so if anyone deserves to get it it will be him.

"Whether it goes through or not I cannot say. If it does then hopefully we can get the embargo lifted and strengthen the squad."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche:

"We were off our performance levels and still won, and that's what you have to do sometimes in the Championship, in all of football, but definitely in the Championship.

"Ian Holloway told me in private in the manager's room a couple of years ago, 'Your lads have got an unbelievably strong chin' - and he mentions it a lot now because the mentality is so firm here.

"I appreciate it doesn't guarantee you an outcome like that, but it gives you a whole better chance. I can imagine when I watch that back in the cold light of day with no noise, you'll see our reaction to their goal is pretty calm. It's 'get the ball lads, let's get on with it'.

"It's gone immediately. We talk to the players a lot about it, focus, refocus, what's the focus now? To go and grip the game."

Liam Feeney tapped home in the 69th minute to put Bolton ahead

Current Bolton owner Eddie Davies watched on with incoming chairman Dean Holdsworth