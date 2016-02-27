Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Derby County

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Derby County 1.
George Saville scored twice as Wolves beat promotion-chasing Derby County to end their seven-game winless run.
The hosts, without victory since 12 January, edged the early stages and led through Saville's 18-yard curler.
The Rams, who themselves had endured an eight-match winless run prior to recent victories over Brentford and Blackburn, equalised through Chris Martin's free-kick from the edge of the area.
But Saville's header with four minutes left won it for Kenny Jackett's side.
The 22-year-old had never scored in 15 previous appearances for Wolves, and has spent time out on loan at Bristol City and Millwall since signing from Chelsea in 2014.
But his brace either side of Martin's goal on the stroke of half-time ended the home side's "rotten run" and kept Derby five points adrift of the automatic promotion places.
Wolves had carved out the better opportunities of an otherwise scrappy second half, with Matt Doherty having a goal correctly ruled out for offside and Bjorn Sigurdarson rattling the foot of the post.
Substitute Thomas Ince came closest for a disjointed Derby, curling a left-footed effort just wide, while two Jacob Butterfield sighters from long range stung the hands of home keeper Carl Ikeme.
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett:
"I am pleased with the performance. I felt that it was a good response after losing at Brentford on Tuesday.
"You could see the passion that they had to play and hopefully now we can build on this win.
"With losing the last three games, you are quite often looking to scrap out a draw to try and stop the rot and turn the tide, and then build on that.
"We want to try and close the gap if we can between ourselves and the top sides. We will be looking up the table and trying to draw back some very good teams."
Derby County head coach Darren Wassall:
"We certainly deserved at least a draw. It would have been a brilliant week if we had got a result, whether it was a win or a draw, as we wanted to remain unbeaten over the week.
"So it is bitterly disappointing as I don't think we deserved that. Full credit to Wolves as they kept going, but two shots on target from the home side is tough to take.
"But we have to take the positives as team performances over the last three games have been excellent.
"The biggest disappointment of today is that we have conceded late on."
