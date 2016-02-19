Wigan Athletic buy struggling Bolton Wanderers' Euxton training facility

Bolton players training
Wigan will move into Euxton for the start of pre-season training in the summer

League One club Wigan Athletic have purchased Bolton Wanderers' training ground facility in Euxton.

The Latics will move their first-team training base there from Christopher Park, which they will now use to train their academy teams.

Bolton, who are £172.9m in debt, have looked to sell off assets to raise funds but Dean Holdsworth's consortium is close to completing a takeover.

They will now use to their Lostock facility as well as the Macron Stadium.

