Jose Baxter: League One side Sheffield United suspend forward

Jose Baxter has scored seven goals in 28 appearances for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United have suspended forward Jose Baxter for the second time in nine months.

The League One side have not specified why they have taken the action against the 24-year-old former Everton trainee.

A brief club statement said: "Procedures are being followed and no further comment will be made until the completion of these actions."

Baxter joined the club from Oldham Athletic in 2013, and has scored 20 goals in 93 league appearances.

BBC Radio Sheffield approached the Blades for details on the reasons for the ban but the club declined to comment.

Baxter was handed a five-month suspension, with the final three of those suspended, by the Football Association in July after failing an out-of-competition drugs test in May.

The player denied any intentional wrongdoing in a personal hearing, adding the traces of ecstasy found in his system were as a result of his drink being spiked.

Baxter said the ban had left him "in a dark place", adding that he hoped to pay back the club and its fans for their support.