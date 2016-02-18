Josephine Henning: Arsenal sign Germany defender from PSG

From the section

Josephine Henning helped PSG to the Champions League's final last season

Arsenal Ladies have signed Germany international Josephine Henning from Paris St-Germain.

The 26-year-old defender, who has spent the past two seasons in France, has previously had spells with FFC Turbine Potsdam and Wolfsburg.

Henning has won three Champions League titles and helped German to the Uefa Women's Championship in 2013.

"Josie brings with her experience of succeeding at the very highest level," Gunners boss Pedro Martinez Losa said.

Henning becomes Arsenal Ladies' fourth signing of the close season.