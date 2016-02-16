Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Chelsea 1.
Paris St-Germain 2-1 Chelsea
Edinson Cavani came off the bench to give Paris St-Germain the advantage after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea.
The hosts went ahead through Zlatan Ibrahimovic's deflected free-kick.
But John Mikel Obi scored a precious away goal, capitalising on some terrible defending to sweep home a deserved leveller from six yards.
Chelsea's stoic defending had them on course for a draw, before Cavani steered home Angel di Maria's pass.
The 29-year-old Uruguay striker, who has been used primarily as back-up to Ibrahimovic this season, scored moments after substitute Oscar spurned a chance for the visitors.
But with the second leg to come at Stamford Bridge on 9 March, the Blues are still very much in contention thanks to Mikel's goal - and Thibaut Courtois' late save from Ibrahimovic.
Tie perfectly poised
Some have called this a make-or-break week for Chelsea, with this match followed by an FA Cup tie against Manchester City on Sunday.
With their Premier League title defence already over, Guus Hiddink's men will know by the end of the weekend whether they can salvage anything from a disappointing domestic season.
But whatever happens against City, they will be hopeful of progressing in this competition after a promising performance in the French capital.
This is the third successive season these teams have been drawn against each other, and both previous ties were decided on away goals. Chelsea progressed in 2014 despite losing the first leg 3-1 in Parc des Princes - though admittedly they were a more formidable outfit than this vintage - but were beaten last season.
Blues step up to the challenge
This was Chelsea's first defeat since Hiddink took charge after Jose Mourinho's sacking in November, leading his team to a 12-match unbeaten run.
The Blues thumped Newcastle 5-1 at the weekend, but Laurent Blanc's men were a step up in class.
The Ligue 1 leaders are unbeaten in 44 league games and lead second-placed Monaco by 24 points, though before the match Hiddink questioned the quality of the French top flight.
There is no doubting the quality of players at PSG's disposal, however, with Blanc able to recall the likes of of Ibrahimovic, Marco Verratti and Lucas Moura after resting them at the weekend.
The hosts were by far the superior side in the opening 17 minutes, enjoying 74% of possession, but all they had to show for it was a long-range Lucas strike.
As the visitors dragged themselves back into the match, Ibrahimovic scored against the run of play. Indeed, were it not for Kevin Trapp's fingertips diverting Diego Costa's header onto the crossbar, the Blues would have been ahead before the Swede scored his first goal against them.
Ibrahimovic's free-kick struck Mikel en route to beating Courtois, but the Nigeria midfielder quickly made amends by capitalising on poor PSG defending from a corner.
Makeshift defence gives Chelsea hope
With John Terry and Kurt Zouma injured, Chelsea were without their first-choice centre-backs.
But the makeshift partnership of Gary Cahill - who blocked bravely from Blaise Matuidi - and Branislav Ivanovic withstood wave after wave of second-half PSG attacks until they were eventually breached in the closing stages.
They were ably supported by Courtois, who made a series of saves, though he was culpable for allowing Cavani to thread the ball between his legs and in at the near post.
Terry's hamstring injury resulted in a promotion for Ghana defender Baba Rahman, and the left-back played his part in the Blues' rearguard display.
Man of the match - Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Manager reaction
Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink said: "Scoring away is always good. I'm never happy with a loss but it's not a dramatic loss."
Paris St-Germain counterpart Laurent Blanc said: "The return game will probably be open and, hopefully, with some goals."
The stats you need to know
- Edinson Cavani has been involved in five goals in seven Champions League games against Chelsea (three goals, two assists).
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored in his past three Champions League games.
- John Mikel Obi scored his second Champions League goal, his other coming against Sporting Lisbon in December 2014.
- Laurent Blanc is only the second manager to defeat Guus Hiddink during his time as Chelsea boss. Harry Redknapp is the other.
What next?
Chelsea host Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday before travelling to Southampton in the Premier League on 27 February.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Trapp
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 32David LuizBooked at 71mins
- 17Cabelino Andrade
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forRabiotat 81'minutes
- 8Motta
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forPastoreat 81'minutes
- 11Di María
- 10IbrahimovicBooked at 19mins
- 7Lucas MouraBooked at 70minsSubstituted forCavaniat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Stambouli
- 9Cavani
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Van der Wiel
- 25Rabiot
- 27Pastore
- 30Sirigu
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 28Azpilicueta
- 24Cahill
- 2Ivanovic
- 6Baba
- 12MikelBooked at 38mins
- 4Fàbregas
- 17PedroBooked at 67mins
- 22Willian
- 10E HazardSubstituted forOscarat 71'minutes
- 19Diego Costa
Substitutes
- 1Begovic
- 8Oscar
- 14Traore
- 16Kenedy
- 18Remy
- 20Miazga
- 36Loftus-Cheek
- Referee:
- Carlos Velasco Carballo
- Attendance:
- 46,505
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Chelsea 1.
Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Willian.
Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javier Pastore with a cross.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Diego Costa (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Cahill (Chelsea).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Baba Rahman (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Marco Verratti.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willian (Chelsea).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Chelsea 1. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a through ball.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pedro (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani replaces Lucas Moura.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oscar (Chelsea).
Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).
Offside, Chelsea. Willian tries a through ball, but Branislav Ivanovic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Oscar replaces Eden Hazard.
Booking
David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain).
Baba Rahman (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.