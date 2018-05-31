BBC Sport - FA Cup: West Ham 2-1 Liverpool (aet) highlights
Late West Ham winner sinks Liverpool
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights of a dramatic FA Cup fourth-round replay with West Ham beating Liverpool 2-1 after extra-time thanks to a last-minute Angelo Ogbonna header.
Relive all the FA Cup fourth-round drama here.
Available to UK users only.
