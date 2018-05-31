BBC Sport - FA Cup: Coutinho's cheeky free-kick puts Liverpool level
Cheeky Coutinho puts Liverpool level
Philippe Coutinho puts away a cheeky free-kick to draw Liverpool level against West Ham in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Upton Park.
