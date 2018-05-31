BBC Sport - FA Cup: Michail Antonio gives West Ham the lead against Liverpool
Antonio volleys West Ham into the lead
- From the section FA Cup
Michail Antonio slots in a volley to give West Ham the lead over Liverpool in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Upton Park.
Relive all the FA Cup fourth-round drama here.
Available to UK users only.
