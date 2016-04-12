Match ends, Notts County 1, Hartlepool United 0.
Notts County 1-0 Hartlepool United
Jon Stead grabbed the only goal as Notts County beat Hartlepool United to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since September and end any lingering relegation fears.
Stead scored the winner with his right foot from Elliott Hewitt's cross after a Liam Noble through-ball.
Pools made an enterprising start but struggled to create chances despite plenty of promising situations.
And Stead's 13th goal of the season after the break settled the match.
Noble went close to adding to the lead as the hosts continued to have the upper hand and they were able to see out the game to ensure they move level on points with Hartlepool.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 13Loach
- 18Hewitt
- 35Edwards
- 6Hollis
- 31Audel
- 29Atkinson
- 16NobleSubstituted forAmevorat 90+2'minutes
- 33Opoku AborahBooked at 6mins
- 23ValencicSubstituted forCampbellat 71'minutes
- 30SteadSubstituted forGibsonat 81'minutes
- 39McLeod
Substitutes
- 1Carroll
- 2Amevor
- 10Murray
- 11Snijders
- 21Sarpong
- 24Campbell
- 34Gibson
Hartlepool
- 1Carson
- 2MagnayBooked at 44mins
- 26Jackson
- 29Jones
- 21Duckworth
- 14Woods
- 16Featherstone
- 18HawkinsBooked at 70mins
- 15OatesSubstituted forBinghamat 83'minutes
- 33James
- 30GraySubstituted forWalkerat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 9Bingham
- 13Bartlett
- 19Richards
- 20Jones
- 23Smith
- 28Laurent
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 3,597
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Hartlepool United 0.
Attempt missed. Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Mawouna Kodjo Amevor replaces Liam Noble.
Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).
Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wesley Atkinson (Notts County).
Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Stanley Aborah (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke James (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Rhys Oates.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Jake Gray.
Hand ball by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Montel Gibson replaces Jon Stead.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lewis Hawkins.
Attempt blocked. Thierry Audel (Notts County) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Adam Jackson.
Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Adam Campbell replaces Filip Valencic.
Booking
Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Filip Valencic (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United).
Attempt blocked. Rob Jones (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Scott Loach.
Attempt saved. Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Filip Valencic (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).
Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Notts County).
Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Notts County).
Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Hartlepool United 0. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliott Hewitt.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Attempt saved. Izale McLeod (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.