Liverpool ticket prices: Thousands of fans walk out in protest

Media playback is not supported on this device Protest did not affect team - Lijnders

Several thousand Liverpool fans walked out of Saturday's league match with Sunderland at Anfield in protest at rising ticket prices.

A supporters' group had urged fans to leave their seats in the 77th minute in protest at the £77 top-priced ticket in the new main stand next term.

The walkout followed singing of the club anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' then chants of "enough is enough".

Liverpool lost a 2-0 lead at the time of the walkout and drew the game 2-2.

Supporters' group Spirit of Shankly orchestrated the walkout

First-team coach Pepijn Lijnders, standing in after manager Jurgen Klopp had surgery to remove his appendix, said fans were within their rights to stage the protest.

"We have one of the best supporters groups in the world so if they want to make a statement, they have the right to," added Lijnders.

"It changed the atmosphere in the stadium, but not our mentality."

Earlier, Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre said: "No-one is being priced out of the stadium."

He urged fans to "look at the facts" before taking part in a walkout and highlighted that 64% of season ticket prices will decrease or freeze.