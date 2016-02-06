Jurgen Klopp misses Liverpool v Sunderland to have operation
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had surgery to remove his appendix after being admitted to hospital on Saturday.
Klopp, 48, missed seeing his side lose a 2-0 lead before drawing 2-2 with Sunderland at Anfield.
The German's coaching staff, including Zeljko Buvac, Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and John Achterberg took over.
Liverpool say Klopp "or a member of the first team coaching staff" will hold a media briefing on Monday ahead of the FA Cup fourth round replay at West Ham.
