Derby County 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons
Darren Wassall's first game in charge of Derby County ended in a disappointing home defeat by MK Dons.
The Rams, who sacked Paul Clement on Monday, are still without a league win in 2016 and dropped to sixth as Sheffield Wednesday beat Brentford.
Having stifled Derby for much of the game, Jake Forster-Caskey netted the Dons' late winner from a free-kick.
Derby's Jeff Hendrick and Chris Martin had shots saved, while Jason Shackell headed wide in a goalless first half.
And the visitors rarely threatened Derby's goal until on-loan midfielder Forster-Caskey beat Scott Carson with a set-piece to lift the Dons five points above the relegation zone.
Karl Robinson's side won away from home in the Championship for the first time since a 4-1 success at Rotherham on the opening day of the season, and victory on their first league visit to the iPro Stadium boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop.
Wassall, previously Derby's academy director, was placed in control of the Rams' first team for the remainder of the season following Clement's surprise departure.
He restored Tom Ince and Bradley Johnson - both players Clement had paid club-record fees to sign - to Derby's starting line-up.
And he also changed the formation, starting with Johnny Russell up front alongside Chris Martin in a 4-4-2, but the Rams were frustrated by a resolute Dons team.
Derby head coach Darren Wassall:
"We are disappointed with the result but we are certainly not disappointed with the performance or the attitude and application of the players.
"The players in the dressing room are certainly not disappointed with their performance. I'm absolutely delighted with all of them and have been since Tuesday.
"It's not the way any of us wanted to start today but we take the positives. We dominated possession and just needed a bit of luck in front of goal."
MK Dons manager Karl Robinson:
"That's one of the best results in the club's history, away from home.
"We were the underdogs today, I don't think anyone would have come here and said we would win. D
"We had to relinquish our pride a little bit from what my teams are known to do but we were the paupers in this fixture today and are not as good to an extent on paper as Derby County."
Line-ups
Derby
- 17Carson
- 2Christie
- 6Keogh
- 14Shackell
- 29Olsson
- 23Ince
- 8HendrickBooked at 72minsSubstituted forWeimannat 78'minutes
- 4BrysonSubstituted forButterfieldat 56'minutes
- 15JohnsonBooked at 39mins
- 9Martin
- 11RussellSubstituted forBentat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grant
- 5Buxton
- 10Bent
- 18Butterfield
- 22Blackman
- 24Weimann
- 37Warnock
MK Dons
- 1Martin
- 21Baldock
- 5McFadzean
- 16Walsh
- 3Lewington
- 8Potter
- 44Forster-Caskey
- 38Hall
- 14CarruthersBooked at 46minsSubstituted forBowditchat 76'minutes
- 31Murphy
- 28MaynardBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRevellat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bowditch
- 12Spence
- 13Emmanuel-Thomas
- 17Powell
- 18Revell
- 22Cropper
- 23Williams
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 30,075
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 0, MK Dons 1.
Offside, Derby County. Jacob Butterfield tries a through ball, but Darren Bent is caught offside.
Foul by Jason Shackell (Derby County).
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bradley Johnson.
Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Markus Olsson with a cross.
Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Offside, Derby County. Jacob Butterfield tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Derby County 0, MK Dons 1. Jake Forster-Caskey (MK Dons) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Jacob Butterfield (Derby County).
Robert Hall (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Joe Walsh (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Darren Potter (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Joe Walsh (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey with a cross.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Bradley Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Andreas Weimann replaces Jeff Hendrick.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Dean Bowditch replaces Samir Carruthers because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Murphy.
Booking
Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Derby County).
Josh Murphy (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).
George Baldock (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Chris Martin.
Foul by Cyrus Christie (Derby County).
Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Derby County. Bradley Johnson tries a through ball, but Darren Bent is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Darren Bent replaces Johnny Russell.
Jason Shackell (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Revell (MK Dons).
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jake Forster-Caskey.
Foul by Johnny Russell (Derby County).
Josh Murphy (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Dean Lewington.
Hand ball by Darren Potter (MK Dons).
Foul by Jacob Butterfield (Derby County).