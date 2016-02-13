Derby County 0-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Dean Lewington and Darren Potter celebrate MK Dons' first away league win since August

Darren Wassall's first game in charge of Derby County ended in a disappointing home defeat by MK Dons.

The Rams, who sacked Paul Clement on Monday, are still without a league win in 2016 and dropped to sixth as Sheffield Wednesday beat Brentford.

Having stifled Derby for much of the game, Jake Forster-Caskey netted the Dons' late winner from a free-kick.

Derby's Jeff Hendrick and Chris Martin had shots saved, while Jason Shackell headed wide in a goalless first half.

And the visitors rarely threatened Derby's goal until on-loan midfielder Forster-Caskey beat Scott Carson with a set-piece to lift the Dons five points above the relegation zone.

Karl Robinson's side won away from home in the Championship for the first time since a 4-1 success at Rotherham on the opening day of the season, and victory on their first league visit to the iPro Stadium boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop.

Wassall, previously Derby's academy director, was placed in control of the Rams' first team for the remainder of the season following Clement's surprise departure.

He restored Tom Ince and Bradley Johnson - both players Clement had paid club-record fees to sign - to Derby's starting line-up.

And he also changed the formation, starting with Johnny Russell up front alongside Chris Martin in a 4-4-2, but the Rams were frustrated by a resolute Dons team.

Derby head coach Darren Wassall:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post Match: Wassall on MK Dons defeat

"We are disappointed with the result but we are certainly not disappointed with the performance or the attitude and application of the players.

"The players in the dressing room are certainly not disappointed with their performance. I'm absolutely delighted with all of them and have been since Tuesday.

"It's not the way any of us wanted to start today but we take the positives. We dominated possession and just needed a bit of luck in front of goal."

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson:

Media playback is not supported on this device Robinson on Derby v MK Dons

"That's one of the best results in the club's history, away from home.

"We were the underdogs today, I don't think anyone would have come here and said we would win. D

"We had to relinquish our pride a little bit from what my teams are known to do but we were the paupers in this fixture today and are not as good to an extent on paper as Derby County."