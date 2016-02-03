Stuart Holden: Former Bolton midfielder retires after injury battle

Stuart Holden suffered three serious injuries in his career

Former United States and Bolton Wanderers midfielder Stuart Holden has retired from football after failing to overcome his battle with injuries.

The 30-year-old played in the Premier League with Wanderers before suffering a serious knee injury in a game against Manchester United in March 2011.

Holden, who was born in Scotland, struggled to fully recover and last played a professional game in 2013.

"It's time to stop fighting my body," he said.

"I have known for a while but I've struggled to admit to myself and others.

"The countless sleepless nights, the aches and the pains and the constant mental battles were all signs pointing to a new path."

Holden made a total of 25 appearances for the United States.

He played at the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup after recovering from the injury he suffered in 2011, but tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in the final of that tournament.

Holden, who also played four games on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in early 2013, returned to action in a reserve game for Bolton in 2014 but lasted just 23 minutes before injuring his knee.

The midfielder previously played at Houston Dynamos, making 88 appearances before joining Bolton in 2010. In total, he played 38 games for the Trotters, scoring twice.