BBC Sport - FA Cup: Portsmouth show 'tiki-taka' skills for Bournemouth goal
See Pompey's 'tiki-taka' FA Cup goal
- From the section Portsmouth
Portsmouth fell just short in their attempt to complete a giant-killing against Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round, losing 2-1.
But Paul Cook's League Two side caught the eyes of many footballing purists with the build-up to their first-half goal at Fratton Park.
Apart from brief interceptions by Bournemouth's Baily Cargill, Eunan O'Kane and Tommy Elphick, Portsmouth strung together more than 40 passes in two-and-a-half minutes before Gary Roberts slotted home.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired