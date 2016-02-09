League Two
Hartlepool1Stevenage2

Hartlepool United 1-2 Stevenage

Tom Conlon
Tom Conlon's two goals were his first in 40 career appearances across spells with Stevenage and Peterborough

Two goals from Tom Conlon helped Stevenage end a nine-match winless run by beating Hartlepool in League Two.

Conlon gave the visitors the lead when he powered a left-foot shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Aaron O'Connor set up Conlon to tap in his second, before Billy Paynter's volley reduced the deficit for Pools.

Paynter had a shot cleared off the line as the hosts pushed for an equaliser, but Boro held on for their first win under caretaker manager Darren Sarll.

Stevenage move 11 points clear of the relegation places, while the home side remain second from bottom, four points adrift of safety.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Carson
  • 19Richards
  • 6Bates
  • 26Jackson
  • 3Carroll
  • 18HawkinsSubstituted forFenwickat 59'minutes
  • 30GraySubstituted forLaurentat 82'minutes
  • 2MagnayBooked at 42mins
  • 7ThomasBooked at 76minsSubstituted forBinghamat 82'minutes
  • 10Paynter
  • 33James

Substitutes

  • 5Harrison
  • 9Bingham
  • 13Bartlett
  • 16Featherstone
  • 17Fenwick
  • 20Jones
  • 28Laurent

Stevenage

  • 1Jones
  • 2Wilkinson
  • 25Henry
  • 19Wells
  • 30OgilvieBooked at 41mins
  • 18ParrettBooked at 21minsSubstituted forConlonat 39'minutes
  • 22LeeBooked at 61mins
  • 28Keane
  • 6HedgesSubstituted forCoxat 83'minutes
  • 10O'Connor
  • 11PettSubstituted forGormanat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Cox
  • 5Franks
  • 9Zanzala
  • 16Day
  • 27Johnson
  • 32Conlon
  • 34Gorman
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
3,308

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, Stevenage 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Stevenage 2.

Attempt missed. Tom Conlon (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United).

Charlie Lee (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Dale Gorman (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Gorman (Stevenage).

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Dale Gorman replaces Tom Pett.

Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keith Keane (Stevenage).

Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Lee Cox replaces Ryan Hedges.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Laurent replaces Jake Gray.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Nathan Thomas.

Attempt missed. Luke James (Hartlepool United) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tom Pett (Stevenage).

Booking

Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United).

Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay in match Tom Pett (Stevenage) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Stevenage 2. Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Richards.

Attempt saved. Tom Conlon (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Charlie Lee (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nathan Thomas (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Lee (Stevenage).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Luke James (Hartlepool United) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Scott Fenwick replaces Lewis Hawkins.

(Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron O'Connor (Stevenage).

Attempt saved. Ryan Hedges (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Keith Keane.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Tom Conlon.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Stevenage 2. Tom Conlon (Stevenage) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton28194551312061
2Plymouth29175743261756
3Oxford Utd281410444251952
4Mansfield3113994334948
5Bristol Rovers291451039291047
6Wycombe2913793529646
7Leyton Orient30121084641546
8Portsmouth281112545252045
9Accrington26136743311245
10Cambridge30128104441344
11Wimbledon2811984235742
12Carlisle2611964540542
13Exeter28117103940-140
14Luton30108124241138
15Crawley30114153548-1337
16Morecambe30106145053-336
17Notts County27106114046-636
18Barnet2896133644-833
19Stevenage31710144054-1431
20Newport2869133243-1127
21Yeovil2959153044-1424
22Hartlepool2673162443-1924
23Dag & Red2948173052-2220
24York2848162952-2320
View full League Two table

