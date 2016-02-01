Charlie Harris and Shaun Tuton: Barnsley sign pair

From the section

Barnsley have won their last six League One matches

Barnsley have signed Brighton midfielder Charlie Harris and FC Halifax striker Shaun Tuton for undisclosed fees.

Harris, 20, never featured for the Championship side in a competitive fixture has signed an 18-month deal.

Tuton, 24, scored 10 goals in 27 National League appearances for the Shaymen.

Meanwhile, Preston midfielder Josh Brownhill, 20, has had his loan extended until the end of the season.

Another midfielder, 19-year-old Josh Kay, has also joined Barnsley from non-league AFC Fylde.

