FA Cup: Peterborough v West Brom replay live on BBC

The FA Cup fourth round replay between League One Peterborough and Premier League West Brom will be shown live on BBC One on Wednesday, 10 February.

The original tie at The Hawthorns ended 2-2 as Posh twice came from a goal down to earn a draw.

The only other replay is between top-flight rivals West Ham and Liverpool.

The two sides drew 0-0 at Anfield and their replay on Tuesday, 9 February at Upton Park will be shown live on BT Sport.