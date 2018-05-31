BBC Sport - John Terry: Graeme Le Saux on 'difficult situation' for Chelsea & player
'Difficult situation' for Chelsea & Terry
- From the section Chelsea
Former Chelsea defender Graeme Le Saux says it is a "difficult situation for both club and player" after John Terry confirms he will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
READ MORE: John Terry to leave Chelsea
