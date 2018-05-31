BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chelsea's Oscar scores his second against MK Dons
Oscar strike regains lead for Chelsea
Oscar scores his second for Chelsea to give the Blues a 2-1 lead against Championship side MK Dons in their FA Cup fourth-round game
