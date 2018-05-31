BBC Sport - Ross Barkley: Archive video of FA Cup cracker for Everton
Archive: Barkley scores FA Cup cracker for Everton
- From the section FA Cup
Watch archive action as Chelsea's new £15m signing Ross Barkley scores for Everton in the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2016.
READ MORE: Ross Barkley: Chelsea sign midfielder from Everton for £15m
Available to UK users only.
