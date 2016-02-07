Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 2.
Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal scored twice in 88 first-half seconds to overwhelm Bournemouth and move level on points with second-placed Tottenham.
Mesut Ozil lashed the ball home from 12 yards for the Gunners' opener, before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drifted in from the right and scored with a low shot.
Bournemouth played some slick football at times and had more attempts at goal, but their finishing was poor.
Matt Ritchie was the chief culprit, with none of his five shots on target.
Gunners back on song
For Arsenal, who had not won in the league since 3 January, the relief was clear. They controlled the game with early possession before catching Bournemouth with a pair of swift strikes which rendered the contest a foregone conclusion.
Ozil set the Gunners on their way with a powerful shot after Olivier Giroud had headed Aaron Ramsey's long pass into the German's feet.
And Arsene Wenger's pre-match assertion that Oxlade-Chamberlain was in form and would offer good balance on the right proved prophetic when the winger came inside and his low shot went in via the far post.
Again, Ramsey had a hand in the goal - the Welshman pulling the strings for the Gunners and giving Bournemouth a lesson in turning some eye-catching moves into ruthless attacks.
No finishing touch
Despite chasing the game in the second half, it took until stoppage time for Bournemouth to test Petr Cech, when the Arsenal keeper made a fine double save to deny Steve Cook and Harry Arter from low shots.
Until then, it had been a succession of wayward pops at goal and intricate, but not incisive, approach play.
Bournemouth should be applauded for their desire to pass the ball, create space and use the flanks but they lacked any presence up front.
Lone striker Benik Afobe, who was signed from Wolves for a fee of about £10m, had scored in his last three games for the Cherries but failed to register a single effort on goal against his former club, before he was substituted after 76 minutes.
Man of the match - Aaron Ramsey
What the managers said
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Sport: "We were slow out the blocks today, which is unlike us. If you give a team like Arsenal time on the ball they will punish you.
"We were much-improved in the second half without getting that goal to put them under pressure. We kept going, kept fighting, and if we had got that goal back with say 20 minutes to go, it would have made for an interesting finish. We got into some really good positions without the cutting edge we have had in recent weeks."
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, speaking to BBC Sport: "We had a strong start, with good finishing and we controlled the game. We beat a good side, it was three difficult points but three very important points for us because we had not won for a while.
"We lost a bit of our urgency in the second half. We lost the killer instinct to get the third goal and on top of that Bournemouth are physically a strong team."
Stats of the day
- Arsenal are unbeaten in 23 fixtures against newly-promoted sides, winning 19 and drawing four.
- Mesut Ozil has now scored in both Premier League matches versus Bournemouth this season with both goals having been assisted by Olivier Giroud.
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his first Premier League goal in 38 appearances. It was his first goal involvement in 26 Premier League games.
Coming up next
Arsenal host fellow title challengers Leicester City on Sunday (12:00 GMT), while Bournemouth, who are five points above the drop zone, welcome Stoke City to Vitality Stadium on Saturday (15:00).
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 1Boruc
- 15A Smith
- 2Francis
- 3S Cook
- 11Daniels
- 6Surman
- 30RitchieSubstituted forStanislasat 66'minutes
- 4GoslingSubstituted forKingat 66'minutes
- 8Arter
- 7Pugh
- 20AfobeSubstituted forGrabbanat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Iturbe
- 17King
- 19Stanislas
- 23Federici
- 25Distin
- 28Grabban
- 32O'Kane
Arsenal
- 33Cech
- 24Bellerín
- 5Gabriel
- 6Koscielny
- 18Monreal
- 20FlaminiBooked at 9mins
- 16Ramsey
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forCoquelinat 67'minutes
- 11Özil
- 17SánchezSubstituted forGibbsat 82'minutes
- 12GiroudSubstituted forWalcottat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gibbs
- 4Mertesacker
- 13Ospina
- 14Walcott
- 28Campbell
- 34Coquelin
- 45Iwobi
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 11,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 2.
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Theo Walcott replaces Olivier Giroud.
Attempt saved. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua King.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Kieran Gibbs.
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Daniels.
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Petr Cech.
Attempt saved. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adam Smith with a cross.
Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
Offside, Arsenal. Kieran Gibbs tries a through ball, but Mesut Özil is caught offside.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Kieran Gibbs replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Offside, Bournemouth. Charlie Daniels tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lewis Grabban replaces Benik Afobe.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Offside, Arsenal. Francis Coquelin tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Francis Coquelin replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth).
Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Arter.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Junior Stanislas replaces Matt Ritchie.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Joshua King replaces Dan Gosling.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dan Gosling following a set piece situation.
Offside, Arsenal. Mathieu Flamini tries a through ball, but Alexis Sánchez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Bournemouth. Artur Boruc tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.