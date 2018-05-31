BBC Sport - FA Cup: Best goals from the fourth round
Rooney brilliance and Chambers' curler
- From the section FA Cup
Wayne Rooney's stunner, a Calum Chambers curler and Jon Taylor's late equaliser for Peterborough feature in our pick of the best goals so far from this weekend's FA Cup fourth-round ties.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
