BBC Sport - FA Cup: Portsmouth 1-2 Bournemouth highlights
Portsmouth 1-2 Bournemouth
- From the section FA Cup
Substitute Marc Pugh's late header gives Bournemouth a 2-1 victory over League Two side Portsmouth and sees the Cherries advance into the fifth round.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
