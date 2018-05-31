BBC Sport - FA Cup: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley highlights
Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley
- From the section FA Cup
Arsenal maintain hopes of winning the FA Cup for a third season in a row as Alexis Sanchez scores the winner in a 2-1 victory over Burnley.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
