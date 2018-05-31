BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Leeds United highlights
Highlights: Bolton 1-2 Leeds
Leeds United survive a late Bolton Wanderers rally as they win 2-1 away at the Macron Stadium to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time in 13 years.
