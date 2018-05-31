BBC Sport - FA Cup: Aston Villa 0-4 Manchester City highlights
Highlights: Aston Villa 0-4 Man City
Kelechi Iheanacho scores a hat-trick as Manchester City ease into the fifth round of the FA Cup by thrashing beleaguered Aston Villa 4-0.
