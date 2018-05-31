BBC Sport - FA Cup: Colchester 1-4 Tottenham highlights
Highlights: Colchester 1-4 Tottenham
- From the section FA Cup
A brace from Nacer Chadli helps Tottenham comfortably beat League One side Colchester United 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
