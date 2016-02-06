League Two
Mansfield2Morecambe1

Mansfield Town 2-1 Morecambe

Scott Shearer
Mansfield keeper Scott Shearer has made six appearances for the Stags this season

Mansfield keeper Scott Shearer saved two penalties as they survived a scare to seal three points against Morecambe.

Morecambe went ahead early on through Kevin Ellison's low finish before Matty Blair levelled with a deflected shot.

Krystian Pearce headed the Stags ahead from Mal Bennings' corner but Shearer saved Shaun Miller's penalty when Ryan Tafazolli fouled Andy Fleming.

Shearer was the hero again in the second half as he saved Paul Mullin's spot-kick when Jack Thomas handled.

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Shearer
  • 6Collins
  • 5Pearce
  • 15TafazolliBooked at 34mins
  • 3Benning
  • 17Blair
  • 8Clements
  • 11WestcarrSubstituted forThomasat 60'minutes
  • 31Baxendale
  • 9BeardsleySubstituted forLambeat 78'minutes
  • 24McGuire

Substitutes

  • 7Chapman
  • 12Jensen
  • 18Yussuf
  • 19Lambe
  • 20Thomas
  • 23Kavanagh
  • 27Alfei

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 22Parrish
  • 5Dugdale
  • 6Edwards
  • 24Conlan
  • 17FlemingBooked at 90mins
  • 13GoodallSubstituted forWildigat 83'minutes
  • 9BarkhuizenSubstituted forMolyneuxat 63'minutes
  • 7Devitt
  • 11Ellison
  • 16MillerSubstituted forMullinat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kenyon
  • 10Molyneux
  • 12Mullin
  • 15Wildig
  • 18Bailey
  • 23Doyle
  • 30O'Hara
Referee:
Mark Heywood
Attendance:
3,090

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Mansfield Town 2, Morecambe 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 2, Morecambe 1.

Foul by Jack Thomas (Mansfield Town).

Adam Dugdale (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Lee Collins (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Dugdale (Morecambe).

Foul by Reggie Lambe (Mansfield Town).

Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).

Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).

Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Penalty saved! Paul Mullin (Morecambe) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalty conceded by Jack Thomas (Mansfield Town) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron Wildig replaces Alan Goodall.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Reggie Lambe replaces Chris Beardsley.

Attempt missed. Chris Beardsley (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).

Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Mullin (Morecambe).

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Paul Mullin replaces Shaun Miller.

Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).

Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Chris Beardsley (Mansfield Town).

Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Krystian Pearce.

Attempt missed. James Baxendale (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Chris Clements (Mansfield Town).

Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Beardsley (Mansfield Town).

Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Lee Collins.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jack Thomas replaces Craig Westcarr.

Attempt saved. Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Craig Westcarr (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton28194551312061
2Plymouth29175743261756
3Oxford Utd27149442231951
4Bristol Rovers291451039291047
5Mansfield3013894132947
6Leyton Orient30121084641546
7Portsmouth281112545252045
8Accrington26136743311245
9Cambridge30128104441344
10Wycombe2812793328543
11Wimbledon2811984235742
12Carlisle2611964540542
13Exeter28117103940-140
14Luton30108124241138
15Crawley30114153548-1337
16Morecambe30106145053-336
17Notts County27106114046-636
18Barnet2896133644-833
19Stevenage30610143853-1528
20Newport2869133243-1127
21Yeovil2959153044-1424
22Hartlepool2573152341-1824
23Dag & Red2848162950-2120
24York2848162952-2320
View full League Two table

