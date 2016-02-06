Mansfield Town 2-1 Morecambe

From the section

Mansfield keeper Scott Shearer has made six appearances for the Stags this season

Mansfield keeper Scott Shearer saved two penalties as they survived a scare to seal three points against Morecambe.

Morecambe went ahead early on through Kevin Ellison's low finish before Matty Blair levelled with a deflected shot.

Krystian Pearce headed the Stags ahead from Mal Bennings' corner but Shearer saved Shaun Miller's penalty when Ryan Tafazolli fouled Andy Fleming.

Shearer was the hero again in the second half as he saved Paul Mullin's spot-kick when Jack Thomas handled.