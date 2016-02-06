Match ends, Mansfield Town 2, Morecambe 1.
Mansfield Town 2-1 Morecambe
Mansfield keeper Scott Shearer saved two penalties as they survived a scare to seal three points against Morecambe.
Morecambe went ahead early on through Kevin Ellison's low finish before Matty Blair levelled with a deflected shot.
Krystian Pearce headed the Stags ahead from Mal Bennings' corner but Shearer saved Shaun Miller's penalty when Ryan Tafazolli fouled Andy Fleming.
Shearer was the hero again in the second half as he saved Paul Mullin's spot-kick when Jack Thomas handled.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Shearer
- 6Collins
- 5Pearce
- 15TafazolliBooked at 34mins
- 3Benning
- 17Blair
- 8Clements
- 11WestcarrSubstituted forThomasat 60'minutes
- 31Baxendale
- 9BeardsleySubstituted forLambeat 78'minutes
- 24McGuire
Substitutes
- 7Chapman
- 12Jensen
- 18Yussuf
- 19Lambe
- 20Thomas
- 23Kavanagh
- 27Alfei
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 22Parrish
- 5Dugdale
- 6Edwards
- 24Conlan
- 17FlemingBooked at 90mins
- 13GoodallSubstituted forWildigat 83'minutes
- 9BarkhuizenSubstituted forMolyneuxat 63'minutes
- 7Devitt
- 11Ellison
- 16MillerSubstituted forMullinat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kenyon
- 10Molyneux
- 12Mullin
- 15Wildig
- 18Bailey
- 23Doyle
- 30O'Hara
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 3,090
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 2, Morecambe 1.
Foul by Jack Thomas (Mansfield Town).
Adam Dugdale (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Lee Collins (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Dugdale (Morecambe).
Foul by Reggie Lambe (Mansfield Town).
Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Foul by Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town).
Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Penalty saved! Paul Mullin (Morecambe) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Jack Thomas (Mansfield Town) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron Wildig replaces Alan Goodall.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Reggie Lambe replaces Chris Beardsley.
Attempt missed. Chris Beardsley (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Mullin (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Paul Mullin replaces Shaun Miller.
Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Chris Beardsley (Mansfield Town).
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Krystian Pearce.
Attempt missed. James Baxendale (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Chris Clements (Mansfield Town).
Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Beardsley (Mansfield Town).
Ryan Edwards (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Lee Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jack Thomas replaces Craig Westcarr.
Attempt saved. Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Craig Westcarr (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).