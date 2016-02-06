Newport County P-P Barnet

Football

Newport's League Two game against Barnet has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The fixture was called off by the match referee, following an 08:45 GMT pitch inspection on Saturday at Rodney Parade, after heavy rain in Newport.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Both teams are currently in the bottom half of League Two, with Newport 20th on 27 points, two places below Barnet, who are six points better off.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton28194551312061
2Plymouth29175743261756
3Oxford Utd27149442231951
4Bristol Rovers291451039291047
5Mansfield3013894132947
6Leyton Orient30121084641546
7Portsmouth281112545252045
8Accrington26136743311245
9Cambridge30128104441344
10Wycombe2812793328543
11Wimbledon2811984235742
12Carlisle2611964540542
13Exeter28117103940-140
14Luton30108124241138
15Crawley30114153548-1337
16Morecambe30106145053-336
17Notts County27106114046-636
18Barnet2896133644-833
19Stevenage30610143853-1528
20Newport2869133243-1127
21Yeovil2959153044-1424
22Hartlepool2573152341-1824
23Dag & Red2848162950-2120
24York2848162952-2320
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you