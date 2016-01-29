Alexandre Pato: Chelsea sign Brazil striker on loan

Pato has struggled with injuries since 2010

Chelsea have signed Brazil striker Alexandre Pato on loan from Corinthians until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has made 27 appearances for his national team, scoring 10 goals, and represented his country at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

"I am so happy to sign for Chelsea," said Pato. "It is a dream for me, I'm looking forward to getting to know my new team-mates and cannot wait to play.

"I thank Chelsea for their support and hope I can repay this faith."

The Blues, who won the Premier League last season, have had a disappointing campaign and are 13th in the table, although they are still in the Champions League.

Interim manager Guus Hiddink does not think the signing of Pato is a risk.

"It's not a gamble. Coming on loan makes it possible to view if he can adapt to the league," said Hiddink.

Chelsea are also set to sign New York Red Bulls defender Matt Miazga, 20.

"We're not rushing, but he will be one of the squad members for the future," added Hiddink.

Analysis

Tim Sturtridge, South American football journalist

Pato has struggled with injuries since 2010 (hamstrings, thigh strains, muscle pulls), which curtailed his time in Milan. His return to Brazil with Corinthians was not successful with the £11.5m price tag (a massive fee for a Brazilian club to pay) weighing heavily on him.

The pace, movement and trickery that marked Pato out as a special talent in his early years have declined as injuries have taken their toll. There are parallels with Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao in this respect.

A positive for Chelsea is that Pato has turned down bigger money in China and at 26 he knows this is his last chance to make an impact in Europe. He will be aiming to reach Brazil's Copa America squad this summer.

