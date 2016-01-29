Mousa Dembele: Spurs midfielder signs contract until 2019

"I am proud to extend my contract." - Mousa Dembele

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 28-year-old, who was a £15m signing from Fulham in 2012, has scored three times in 18 games to help Spurs challenge for the Premier League title.

"The way we're playing, the way the club is developing, everything is very good," Dembele told the Spurs website.

"Everyone wants to be part of this team and this club. That's why I am proud to extend my contract."