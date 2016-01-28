Billy King: Rangers sign Hearts winger on loan until summer

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Sport

Hearts winger Billy King
Billy King was training with Hearts on Thursday morning

Hearts' Billy King has joined Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

King, 21, had a medical in Glasgow on Thursday and Hearts are keen for the player to get first-team games as he continues his recovery from injury.

The winger has made over 90 appearances, including 20 this season, for the Tynecastle side since 2013.

He helped Hearts win the Championship last season - the division Rangers currently lead - and the Edinburgh outfit sit third in the Premiership.

The Ibrox side host Falkirk on Saturday, when Scotland Under-21 cap King could make his Rangers debut.

Rangers have had bids rejected for St Johnstone forward Michael O'Halloran during the January transfer window.

And Hearts have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Dundee United central defender and midfielder John Souttar.

For all the latest transfers check out our transfer deals page.

Billy King
The winger completed his loan move on Thursday evening

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired