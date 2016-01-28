Billy King: Rangers sign Hearts winger on loan until summer

Billy King was training with Hearts on Thursday morning

Hearts' Billy King has joined Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

King, 21, had a medical in Glasgow on Thursday and Hearts are keen for the player to get first-team games as he continues his recovery from injury.

The winger has made over 90 appearances, including 20 this season, for the Tynecastle side since 2013.

He helped Hearts win the Championship last season - the division Rangers currently lead - and the Edinburgh outfit sit third in the Premiership.

The Ibrox side host Falkirk on Saturday, when Scotland Under-21 cap King could make his Rangers debut.

Rangers have had bids rejected for St Johnstone forward Michael O'Halloran during the January transfer window.

And Hearts have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Dundee United central defender and midfielder John Souttar.

