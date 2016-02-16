Hartlepool United 2-3 Notts County

Jon Stead scored twice as Notts County battled to seal all three points against struggling Hartlepool United.

Stead opened the scoring when he curled over Pools keeper Trevor Carson before Liam Noble latched on to Elliott Hewitt's delivery to double the lead.

Hartlepool fought back when Nathan Thomas picked out Jake Gray before Billy Paynter levelled soon after.

But Stead sealed all three points with just ten minutes remaining after latching onto a Noble corner.