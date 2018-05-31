BBC Sport - Ruud Gullit remembers Chelsea's 1997 FA Cup win

When Chelsea & Gullit won the FA Cup

  • From the section Chelsea

Ruud Gullit recalls 1997 when he managed Chelsea to an FA Cup win after beating Wimbledon in the semi-final and Middlesbrough at Wembley in the final.

Watch live coverage of MK Dons v Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round live on BBC One from 15:35 GMT on Sunday, 31 January.

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.

