Scottish Gossip: James Forrest

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Ronny Deila is confident that winger James Forrest will sign the new four-year contract he has been offered. (Various)

And Deila admits the Scottish champions cannot afford to spend in the English transfer market, not even the second-tier Championship. (Various)

Hearts are set to offer Callum Paterson a new contract even though the full-back has 18 months to run on his current deal. (Various)

Assistant manager David Weir says Rangers will continue to trawl the English Premier League for loan signings. (Sunday Express)

Rangers target Michael O'Halloran is good enough to play for champions Celtic, according to his St Johnstone team-mate Steven MacLean. (Various)

Rangers full-back James Tavernier hopes O'Halloran comes to Ibrox but warns the Saints forward that he will not walk into the first team. (Various)

Barnsley have joined Aberdeen in the race to sign Partick Thistle midfielder Stuart Bannigan, with the English club ready to make an offer for the 23-year-old this month. (Sunday Mail)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright insists his side are the underdogs in their League Cup semi-final with Hibernian, despite playing in the division above them, saying the Edinburgh side enjoy a far greater budget than his. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock manager Gary Locke wants to add some experience to his squad this month, saying his team needs leaders on the pitch. (Various)

Former Aberdeen striker Eric Black, currently on the coaching staff at Rotherham, is to become assistant manager at Aston Villa. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland centre Alex Dunbar is an injury worry for the Six Nations after limping off with a hamstring problem in Glasgow's win over Racing 92 yesterday. (Scotland on Sunday)

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter reveals that he has spoken to Craig Joubert, the referee who awarded Australia a controversial, match-winning penalty in the World Cup quarter-final, saying: "We all make mistakes. We'll leave it at that." (Mail on Sunday)