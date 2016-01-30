Rotherham United 1-4 Charlton Athletic

Danish striker Simon Makienok has now scored five goals for Charlton Athletic this season

Simon Makienok scored twice to help Charlton Athletic end their 11-game winless run by beating Rotherham.

The Dane opened the scoring early on from Zakarya Bergdich's cut back before Chris Burke levelled for the home side.

Angolan Igor Vetokele then finished off a well-worked counter-attack to put Jose Riga's side ahead at half-time.

Makienok headed in to make it 3-1, then Jonson Clarke-Harris blazed over a Millers penalty before Ademola Lookman rounded off victory in added time.

The away side had not won a Championship game since beating Birmingham City on 21 November but took the lead after just four minutes when Bergdich cut the ball back for Makienok to smash in.

They did not stay in front long as Rotherham's Burke scored his first goal for the club on his home debut, receiving Danny Ward's pass before slotting under goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.

After Grant Ward had shot wide for the Millers, Johann Berg Gudmundsson crossed for Vetokele, who turned in from close range after a rapid counter-attack.

Henderson then produced a diving save to keep out Danny Ward's left footed strike before Makienok met Gudmundssen's pinpoint delivery to give Charlton a two-goal lead.

Rotherham had a chance to get back into the game when Clarke-Harris was brought down by Jorge Teixeira, but the striker smashed his attempt over.

Substitute Lookman slid in a fourth to complete a hat-trick of Gudmundssen assists.

It gave Riga his first win first since rejoining on 14 January, leaving the Addicks 23rd, just a point behind 21st-placed Rotherham.