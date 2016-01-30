Championship
Rotherham1Charlton4

Rotherham United 1-4 Charlton Athletic

Simon Makienok
Danish striker Simon Makienok has now scored five goals for Charlton Athletic this season

Simon Makienok scored twice to help Charlton Athletic end their 11-game winless run by beating Rotherham.

The Dane opened the scoring early on from Zakarya Bergdich's cut back before Chris Burke levelled for the home side.

Angolan Igor Vetokele then finished off a well-worked counter-attack to put Jose Riga's side ahead at half-time.

Makienok headed in to make it 3-1, then Jonson Clarke-Harris blazed over a Millers penalty before Ademola Lookman rounded off victory in added time.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Riga on Rotherham v Charlton

The away side had not won a Championship game since beating Birmingham City on 21 November but took the lead after just four minutes when Bergdich cut the ball back for Makienok to smash in.

They did not stay in front long as Rotherham's Burke scored his first goal for the club on his home debut, receiving Danny Ward's pass before slotting under goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.

After Grant Ward had shot wide for the Millers, Johann Berg Gudmundsson crossed for Vetokele, who turned in from close range after a rapid counter-attack.

Henderson then produced a diving save to keep out Danny Ward's left footed strike before Makienok met Gudmundssen's pinpoint delivery to give Charlton a two-goal lead.

Rotherham had a chance to get back into the game when Clarke-Harris was brought down by Jorge Teixeira, but the striker smashed his attempt over.

Substitute Lookman slid in a fourth to complete a hat-trick of Gudmundssen assists.

It gave Riga his first win first since rejoining on 14 January, leaving the Addicks 23rd, just a point behind 21st-placed Rotherham.

Line-ups

Rotherham

  • 1Camp
  • 28Facey
  • 20Rawson
  • 5BroadfootBooked at 63mins
  • 3Mattock
  • 11GreenSubstituted forBecchioat 45'minutes
  • 33Smallwood
  • 14BurkeSubstituted forShinnieat 59'minutes
  • 17Ward
  • 22NewellSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 59'minutes
  • 9Ward

Substitutes

  • 6Wood
  • 13Cairns
  • 16Richardson
  • 19Clarke-Harris
  • 24Shinnie
  • 27Derbyshire
  • 32Becchio

Charlton

  • 1Henderson
  • 20Solly
  • 50Teixeira
  • 26Lennon
  • 21FoxBooked at 58mins
  • 7Berg Gudmundsson
  • 8Cousins
  • 4Jackson
  • 19Bergdich
  • 14VetokeleBooked at 77minsSubstituted forLookmanat 90+2'minutes
  • 9MakienokBooked at 63minsSubstituted forGhoochannejhadat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Harriott
  • 16Ghoochannejhad
  • 22Ba
  • 28Johnson
  • 30Pope
  • 37Lookman
  • 39Poyet
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
9,227

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Charlton Athletic 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Charlton Athletic 4.

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 1, Charlton Athletic 4. Ademola Lookman (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Luciano Becchio (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie with a cross.

Offside, Rotherham United. Kirk Broadfoot tries a through ball, but Luciano Becchio is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ademola Lookman replaces Igor Vetokele.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Mattock with a cross.

Attempt saved. Luciano Becchio (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie with a cross.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Stephen Henderson.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Chris Solly.

Attempt blocked. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirk Broadfoot.

Attempt missed. Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Mattock.

Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Richard Smallwood with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Chris Solly.

Attempt blocked. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grant Ward.

Kirk Broadfoot (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Reza Ghoochannejhad (Charlton Athletic).

Hand ball by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie.

Foul by Luciano Becchio (Rotherham United).

Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Grant Ward (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Reza Ghoochannejhad replaces Simon Makienok.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) left footed shot is too high. Jonson Clarke-Harris should be disappointed.

Penalty Rotherham United. Jonson Clarke-Harris draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Jorge Teixeira (Charlton Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simon Makienok (Charlton Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 1, Charlton Athletic 3. Simon Makienok (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Lee Camp.

Attempt saved. Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Farrend Rawson (Rotherham United).

Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United).

Zakarya Bergdich (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Grant Ward (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull28175645182756
2Middlesbrough27174637142355
3Burnley28149546252151
4Brighton28131143428650
5Derby281310539251449
6Birmingham2913883728947
7Sheff Wed281210642311146
8Ipswich2812973735245
9Cardiff29111173833544
10Brentford29117114241140
11Nottm Forest2991283025539
12Wolves28108103738-138
13QPR2981293535036
14Leeds2981292933-436
15Reading2898113231135
16Preston2881192527-235
17Huddersfield2988133942-332
18Blackburn2761292424030
19Fulham28610124348-528
20MK Dons2875162341-1826
21Rotherham2974183553-1825
22Bristol City29510142447-2325
23Charlton2959152655-2924
24Bolton28311142446-2220
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired