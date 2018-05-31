BBC Sport - FA Cup: Leicester 0-2 Tottenham highlights
Highlights: Leicester 0-2 Tottenham
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as goals from Son Heung-min and Nacer Chadli help Tottenham beat Leicester 2-0 in their FA Cup third-round replay, at the Kingpower Stadium.
